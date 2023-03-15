Ukraine downs Russian Su-24 near Bakhmut: Video

Ukraine downs Russian Su 24 near Bakhmut: Video

 

Latest news Ukraine

Servicemen of Ukraine’s 93d separate mechanized brigade have downed a Russian Su-24 fighter jet near Bakhmut, the epicenter of battles in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

A video first shared by the Telegram channel umftteam shows a fallen Russian bomber in flames; one crew member is shown descending on a parachute.

The incident has been confirmed by the Land Forces of Ukraine’s Army.

Russian forces, including Wagner PMC mercenaries, are attempting to break through the defense and enter downtown Bakhmut, disseminating false information on social media to claim the capture of the east-Ukrainian city. Despite the looming threat of encirclement, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited Bakhmut on March 11 to assess the situation.

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags