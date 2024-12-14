The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed on 14 December that a Russian Su-30 fighter jet was completely destroyed by fire at the airfield in Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai.

According to the Ukraine’s Intelligence, the incident took place directly on the military airfield.

This event follows another destructive fire on 13 December in Krasnodar, which rendered three Russian railway locomotives inoperable. The source said that Russia has been utilizing these military assets in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

The destruction of a Su-30 fighter jet, a sophisticated and expensive military aircraft, represents a substantial operational and financial loss for Russian military capabilities.

The railway locomotives, critical for military logistics and supply chains, being simultaneously disabled suggests a potentially coordinated effort to disrupt military transportation resources.

Both incidents occurred within 24 hours in the Krasnodar Krai, a strategically important area for Russian military operations, raising questions about the security and resilience of Russian military infrastructure.

