Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian ammo depot, reportedly holding 264,000 tons of munitions, obliterated near Moscow

One of Russia’s largest munitions stockpiles erupted in catastrophic secondary explosions that continued for hours.
byOlena Mukhina
22/04/2025
2 minute read
The black smoke coming from the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate storage facility in Vladimir Oblast on 22 April 2025. Credit: UkrInform
Russian ammo depot, reportedly holding 264,000 tons of munitions, obliterated near Moscow

A major Russian ammunition depot—the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU)—was obliterated in a massive explosion near Kirzhach, Vladimir Oblast, just 60 kilometers from Moscow, according to Defense Express.

The 3.5-square-kilometer arsenal was one of Russia’s largest, with a designed capacity of 264,000 tons of munitions, including artillery shells, anti-tank missiles, and ballistic rockets.

Footage viewed by the experts shows enormous plumes of smoke and powerful secondary detonations, suggesting the ignition of solid-fueled missiles.

Explosions reportedly continued for hours, and authorities evacuated nearby settlements. Initial reports indicate that the site, previously protected by one of Russia’s densest air defense networks, suffered catastrophic damage.

The arsenal, located 530 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, had remained under heavy protection after Ukrainian forces targeted multiple GRAU facilities during the summer of 2024.

Despite the scale of the incident, Russian officials have offered limited information, with regional governor Aleksandr Avdeev confirming a “blast” but threatening penalties for spreading unofficial reports.

The destruction of such a major stockpile so close to Moscow marks another serious blow to Russia’s military capabilities. Ukrainian strikes on similar depots last year contributed to a 50% reduction in Russia’s artillery firepower—a trend that now appears to be accelerating.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts