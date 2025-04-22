Russian ammo depot, reportedly holding 264,000 tons of munitions, obliterated near Moscow

A major Russian ammunition depot—the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU)—was obliterated in a massive explosion near Kirzhach, Vladimir Oblast, just 60 kilometers from Moscow, according to Defense Express.

The 3.5-square-kilometer arsenal was one of Russia’s largest, with a designed capacity of 264,000 tons of munitions, including artillery shells, anti-tank missiles, and ballistic rockets.

Footage viewed by the experts shows enormous plumes of smoke and powerful secondary detonations, suggesting the ignition of solid-fueled missiles.

Explosions reportedly continued for hours, and authorities evacuated nearby settlements. Initial reports indicate that the site, previously protected by one of Russia’s densest air defense networks, suffered catastrophic damage.

The arsenal, located 530 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, had remained under heavy protection after Ukrainian forces targeted multiple GRAU facilities during the summer of 2024.

Despite the scale of the incident, Russian officials have offered limited information, with regional governor Aleksandr Avdeev confirming a “blast” but threatening penalties for spreading unofficial reports.

The destruction of such a major stockpile so close to Moscow marks another serious blow to Russia’s military capabilities. Ukrainian strikes on similar depots last year contributed to a 50% reduction in Russia’s artillery firepower—a trend that now appears to be accelerating.