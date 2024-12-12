Petro Andriushchenko, the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation and former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that a Russian ammunition depot in Markyne village, in Donetsk Oblast, was struck by Ukrainian forces around 2:00 a.m. on 12 December, according to Espreso.

As of December 2024, the situation in Donetsk Oblast is characterized by intense fighting as Russian forces continue to make tactical gains. Russian troops are now positioned approximately 6 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, a key city in the region that has become a focal point of war. The Ukrainian military is facing significant challenges, including a 3-to-1 artillery disadvantage and heavy assaults on its positions.

“The night was remarkable in the former Novoazovsk district, near Mariupol —a depot of Russian occupiers exploded. The strike occurred at approximately 2:02–2:12 a.m., and the detonation lasted over two hours,” Andriushchenko stated.

The blast was reportedly heard not only in Novoazovsk city in Ukraine but also in Taganrog in Russia, approximately 40 kilometers from the blast site.

“The glow from the explosion was visible from a great distance. It was an enormous ammunition depot—two hours of detonation indicates that something very powerful was stored there,” Andriushchenko added.

He also mentioned that further efforts would be made to assess the consequences of the blast.

Recently, Artem Lysogor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said Moscow-installed authorities in Luhansk Oblast intensified forced mobilization efforts, focusing on recruiting young people into the Russian army.

Lysogor stated that Russian military recruitment officers are conducting checks in public places and at addresses, forcing young people to sign contracts and directing them to the front lines without the mandatory three-month term of compulsory military service.

