Russian occupiers ramp up forced mobilization efforts in Luhansk Oblast, while residents freezing without heat

Many residents in Sievierodonetsk continue to endure cold winter temperatures as the region faces a critical shortage of working heating systems, with only minimal heat available in some districts.
byOlena Mukhina
04/12/2024
2 minute read
Russia mobilization Ukraine war
Mobilized Russian troops, Illustrative photo, TASS
The Moscow-installed authorities in Luhansk Oblast have intensified forced mobilization efforts, focusing on recruiting young people into the Russian army, says the Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysogor.

As of December 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk Oblast remains under Russian occupation. The human rights situation in the region is critical, characterized by systemic violations, with Russian forces using the region as a platform for further military operations against Ukraine. The UN and various human rights organizations have documented severe abuses, including torture, arbitrary detention, and suppression of dissent, as well as forced conscription in Luhansk Oblast.

Lysogor stated that Russian military recruitment officers are conducting checks in public places and at addresses, forcing young people to sign contracts, bypassing mandatory military service.

Russian legislation now allows conscripts to be sent directly to combat zones after enlistment without the mandatory three-month term of compulsory military service.

Meanwhile, residents of the city of Siverskodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast are forced to endure the third winter without full centralized heating. The occupying authorities failed to fulfill their promises regarding heating supply in 2023-2024.

Despite launching one boiler station, its capacity is insufficient to heat the high-rise residential areas. In some neighborhoods, heating does not reach apartments, and radiators remain barely warm in areas where heating has been partially restored.

Frequent pipe breaks complicate the situation, and the number of emergency repair teams is insufficient to respond quickly. As a result, many residents are left in the cold without assistance from the Russian occupation authorities.

Earlier, ArmyInform reported that mobile phone service is still unavailable in Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, where Russian occupiers have cut off communications. Residents go to other settlements, like Novoaidar or Starobilsk, to contact their relatives.

