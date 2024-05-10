Russian troops intensify offensives in Luhansk Oblast

Russian troops persist in conducting offenses near Nevske settlement in Luhansk Oblast and in the Serebriansky Forest and shelling Makiivka with rocket artillery in attempts to improve their tactical positions amid fierce battles, according to Ukrainian Khortytsia Group of Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, as per Armyinform.

A General Staff report as of 18:00 says that on the Lyman front, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six attacks near populated areas of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske in Donetsk Oblast. Over ten settlements, including Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske in Donetsk Oblast, were shelled from artillery and mortars.

Overall, the enemy conducted six missile and 67 aviation strikes and shelled the positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian areas 92 times.

“The occupiers are trying to advance towards the city of Siversk to cut off the Siverskyi bulge and infiltrate behind the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Serebriansky Forestry. The enemy is attempting to breach the defense line of Ukrainian defenders near Terny and Nevske to further advance towards the area of Lyman but without success,” informed Nazar Voloshyn.

He added that Russian troops conduct from 10 to 20 assaults per day, mostly engaging infantry in recent weeks, sometimes backed by heavy equipment units.

“Near Terny, the defense line was not breached, and our defenders managed to push back the enemy. Fighters are trying to dislodge Russians from dominant heights and disrupt the operation of enemy drones,” noted Nazar Voloshyn.

The Russian occupiers are also attempting to attack the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast with small assault groups, but they have not achieved significant success.

