Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian soldiers clear Chasiv Yar district from Russian troops as fighting intensifies in urban areas

Ukrainian defenders prioritize operations carefully while ensuring minimal risk to the city’s remaining residents.
byOlena Mukhina
08/12/2024
2 minute read
UK intel: Russia unleashes Avdiivka-atyle airstrikes in assault on Chasiv Yar
Ukrainian troops in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: The 93rd Mechanized Brigade
Ukrainian soldiers clear Chasiv Yar district from Russian troops as fighting intensifies in urban areas

Ukrainian forces defenders have cleared one district of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast of Russian troops, although the situation remains challenging, says Andrii Polukhin, the spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, according to Suspilne.

The capture of Chasiv Yar would allow the Russian military to launch an offensive against other cities in the region—Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk.

Polukhin stated that the situation in Chasiv Yar is still tough. The Russians are attempting to storm Ukrainian positions with small infantry groups functioning as sabotage and reconnaissance units, which aim to engage Ukrainian forces from the rear.

“The enemy is actively shelling the city with various fire systems and striking it with aerial bombs,” the brigade spokesperson noted.

According to Polukhin, Russian tactics have remained relatively the same as the fighting continues within the urban area with paved roads.

“The obstacle for the enemy now is not the weather but the work of our drone operators and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Polukhin emphasized.

He mentioned that the reserves the Russians had gathered in the city’s area were still sufficient for their operations.

Polukhin also reported on a successful operation carried out by Ukrainian defenders.

“It is the clearing of one of Chasiv Yar’s districts from an enemy infantry group that managed to cross the canal and fortify themselves in one of the ruined buildings. Our soldiers entered the area and emptied several buildings,” he said.

Polukhin highlighted that some residents still remain in the city.

“This, however, does not pose a significant challenge for our soldiers. They are aware of the situation and plan accordingly to avoid certain locations so it does not significantly hinder combat operations or the defense of Chasiv Yar,” he explained.

At the same time, Polukhin noted that it is sometimes complicated to distinguish between a group of Russians and local civilians, as the occupiers may disguise themselves.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts