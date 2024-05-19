General Staff: intense fighting along almost the entire front line, greatest activity in the Siversky and Pokrovske directions

As of this moment, intense fighting is being observed along almost the entire front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The General Staff of Ukraine notes that Russian armed forces are currently most active in the Siverky and Pokrovske directions in the east of the country.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine on telegram.

“Intense hostilities continue along almost the entire front line, with the greatest activity of the occupants currently observed in the Siversky and Pokrovsky sectors,” the statement said.

Over the course of the day, 78 combat engagements took place on the front line.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, Russian armed forces have significantly intensified their activity in the Siversky sector. Russian troops are trying to break through the defense in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka. There have already been 20 combat engagements in this area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops are not reducing the intensity of their attacks. Russians launched air strikes in the areas of Vovche, Tymofiivka, Yevheniivka and Sokol. In addition, the Russian military dropped five UAVs.

”The units of the Defense Forces are bravely holding off the enemy’s offensive along the entire front line. Thanks to confident and coordinated actions, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to disrupt the enemy’s plans. In some places, they are taking measures to improve the tactical situation,” the statement noted.

In total, 19 attacks have already taken place in this area, ten of them are still ongoing.

Russian troops aiming for breakthroughs in multiple directions

Russian armed forces have recently become significantly more active at the front. Russian troops are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses near Avdiivka and neighboring settlements.

The Russians are also trying to capture the town of Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut sector. Earlier, local authorities noted that the fighting had already reached the borders of Chasiv Yar.

In addition, Russian troops have again launched an offensive in the north of Kharkiv region. They are trying to take Vovchansk and move on to Kharkiv. As of the morning of May 19, there was a relative “lull” in the Kharkiv sector. But, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 13:00, the Russians have become more active again.

Read more: