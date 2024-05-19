Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

General Staff: intense fighting along almost the entire front line, greatest activity in the Siversky and Pokrovske directions

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, intense fighting is currently ongoing along almost the entire front line, with the greatest activity of the occupants being observed at the Siversky and Pokrovske directions.
byBenjamin Looijen
19/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian mobile fire unit shoots down Shahed kamikaze drones. Photo: Serhiy Naiev/TB. Illustrative photo.
Ukrainian mobile fire unit shoots down Shahed kamikaze drones. Photo: Serhiy Naiev/TB. Illustrative photo.
General Staff: intense fighting along almost the entire front line, greatest activity in the Siversky and Pokrovske directions

As of this moment, intense fighting is being observed along almost the entire front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The General Staff of Ukraine notes that Russian armed forces are currently most active in the Siverky and Pokrovske directions in the east of the country.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine on telegram.

“Intense hostilities continue along almost the entire front line, with the greatest activity of the occupants currently observed in the Siversky and Pokrovsky sectors,” the statement said.

Over the course of the day, 78 combat engagements took place on the front line.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, Russian armed forces have significantly intensified their activity in the Siversky sector. Russian troops are trying to break through the defense in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka. There have already been 20 combat engagements in this area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops are not reducing the intensity of their attacks. Russians launched air strikes in the areas of Vovche, Tymofiivka, Yevheniivka and Sokol. In addition, the Russian military dropped five UAVs.

”The units of the Defense Forces are bravely holding off the enemy’s offensive along the entire front line. Thanks to confident and coordinated actions, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to disrupt the enemy’s plans. In some places, they are taking measures to improve the tactical situation,” the statement noted.

In total, 19 attacks have already taken place in this area, ten of them are still ongoing.

Russian troops aiming for breakthroughs in multiple directions

Russian armed forces have recently become significantly more active at the front. Russian troops are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses near Avdiivka and neighboring settlements.

The Russians are also trying to capture the town of Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut sector. Earlier, local authorities noted that the fighting had already reached the borders of Chasiv Yar.

In addition, Russian troops have again launched an offensive in the north of Kharkiv region. They are trying to take Vovchansk and move on to Kharkiv. As of the morning of May 19, there was a relative “lull” in the Kharkiv sector. But, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 13:00, the Russians have become more active again.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts