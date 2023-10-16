Avdiivka official: Russian assaults less numerous as Russians petering out

The head of Avdiivka’s military-civilian administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that Russians have reduced the number of assaults and strikes on the city in recent days. He said this during a national telethon, LIGA reports. However, the situation in the city has not changed dramatically, and the front is still “hot,” according to him.

Over the past week, the Russian forces have significantly intensified attacks on and around the Ukraine-controlled Avdiivka City next to the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk, reportedly deploying significant resources with up to 10,000 troops and numerous pieces of heavy equipment, and carrying out massive air strikes, with the goal of encircling the city.

“The number of assaults, shelling attacks, and air strikes has decreased in recent days. The enemy is running out of breath,” said Barabash.

He noted that 1,618 civilians remain in Avdiivka, and the authorities are trying to convince them to evacuate.

“The risks for civilians are not decreasing, the threat to life is round-the-clock,” the official said.

Liga reports that earlier, Andrii Serhan, an officer of the Ukrainian Army’s Yakiv Handziuk 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade fighting in the Avdiivka area said that the Ukrainian military recorded “a certain lull” in the Russian assaults, which is probably due to heavy enemy losses. He noted that one of the occupiers’ brigades “has already run out of supplies,” and now Moscow has sent a new one there, so Ukraine’s Defense Forces are expecting new attacks.

Read also: