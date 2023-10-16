Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Avdiivka official: Russian assaults less numerous as Russians petering out

Avdiivka sees fewer Russian attacks as Russian troops get exhausted, but the overall situation remains “hot,” an Avdiivka administration head says.
byYuri Zoria
16/10/2023
2 minute read
Russians attacking Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka with incendiary munitions. Screenshot from a Reporting From Ukraine video.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The head of Avdiivka’s military-civilian administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that Russians have reduced the number of assaults and strikes on the city in recent days. He said this during a national telethon, LIGA reports. However, the situation in the city has not changed dramatically, and the front is still “hot,” according to him.

Over the past week, the Russian forces have significantly intensified attacks on and around the Ukraine-controlled Avdiivka City next to the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk, reportedly deploying significant resources with up to 10,000 troops and numerous pieces of heavy equipment, and carrying out massive air strikes, with the goal of encircling the city.

“The number of assaults, shelling attacks, and air strikes has decreased in recent days. The enemy is running out of breath,” said Barabash.

He noted that 1,618 civilians remain in Avdiivka, and the authorities are trying to convince them to evacuate.

“The risks for civilians are not decreasing, the threat to life is round-the-clock,” the official said.

Liga reports that earlier, Andrii Serhan, an officer of the Ukrainian Army’s Yakiv Handziuk 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade fighting in the Avdiivka area said that the Ukrainian military recorded “a certain lull” in the Russian assaults, which is probably due to heavy enemy losses. He noted that one of the occupiers’ brigades “has already run out of supplies,” and now Moscow has sent a new one there, so Ukraine’s Defense Forces are expecting new attacks.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts