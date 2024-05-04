Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian drone and missile attack on Kharkiv leaves four injured, including a child

Russia launched 13 drones and four missiles.
byBohdan Ben
04/05/2024
2 minute read
Firefighters are eliminating consequences of the Russian night drone and missile attack on Kharkiv. Photo by DSNS emergency service
Russian drone and missile attack on Kharkiv leaves four injured, including a child

On the night of Saturday, May 4, 2024, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 13 Shahed strike drones and four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles in land-to-land mode. All of the launches were carried out from the Belgorod region of Russia.

Russian industry is currently on track towards producing 10,000 Shahed drones per year, enabling routine daily strikes to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses.

According to Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Forces, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces and mobile fire groups destroyed all 13 drones in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

At the same time, in Kharkiv, two impacts were recorded due to missiles and falling drone debris, resulting in a large-scale fire. Four people, including a 14-year-old child, were injured. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that both impacts occurred on civilian infrastructure in the Osnovianskyi district of the city.

There were three fires at different addresses. The largest fire broke out in warehouses with a total area of about 3,000 square meters according to emergency service.

The attack began at midnight when Russian forces launched a group of UAVs from the Belgorod region, which moved southwest. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during the attack. This latest attack comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has seen widespread destruction and loss of life since its start in February 2022.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts