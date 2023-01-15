Head coach of Ukraine’s boxing team of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed in Russian missile strike

On 15 January, the Ukrainian Boxing Federation informed that the honored boxing coach and head coach of the boxing team of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Mykhailo Korenovskyi was killed in a Russian missile strike in Dnipro city.

On Jan. 14, Russian troops targeted a nine-story residential building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 missile. According to Head of Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko, 30 Ukrainian civilians were killed in the attack, and 73 were injured.

Tags: Dnipro, Russian missile, Ukraine box, Ukrainian Army