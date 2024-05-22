Ukraine tests “Solomandra” land drone for mine clearance operations

Ukraine has conducted trials of the “Solomandra” robotic platform, an unmanned ground vehicle designed to aid in demining operations by detonating anti-personnel mines.

In the course of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russian forces might have contaminated some 30% of Ukraine’s territory, or about 174,000 square kilometers, with mines and unexploded ordnance, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The Ukrainian company Temerland, responsible for the platform’s development, revealed that the “Solomandra” is intended to assist in alleviating both humanitarian and military demining tasks, as well as clearing areas affected by anti-personnel mines, Militarnyi reported.

The compact robotic platform features four wheels and is controlled by an operator who can maintain a safe distance. At the front, a mine-detonating system is attached, designed to follow the contours of the landscape and trigger any anti-personnel mines encountered. Essentially, the “Solomandra” embodies the concept of a cheap expendable robotic platform, minimizing potential losses.

The name of the system is likely a play on words combining “salamander,” “solo,” and “mandry” (meaning ‘journeys’ in Ukrainian).

Temerland, the Ukrainian company behind the development of the “Solomandra,” has extensive experience in designing and modernizing unmanned robotic systems and converting ground vehicles into autonomous platforms.

