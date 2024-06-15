Eng
Finnish President: Ukraine has become stronger and is starting road to peace from position of strength

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that Ukraine is in a better position to start peace talks now than it was a few weeks ago, thanks to the support of Western allies.
byBenjamin Looijen
15/06/2024
1 minute read
As reported by European Pravda, Stubb said this in a speech at the plenary session of the Global Peace Summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on 15 June.

Speaking about the prospects for the summit, Stubb said that the last week “has been a great week for peace.”

“Why? Because of this summit, because of the G7 summit, because of the decision to negotiate Ukraine’s accession to the EU this week, and because of the support that our NATO allies are giving to Ukraine,” he explained.

The Finnish president noted that, in view of this, “Ukraine is actually starting the path to peace from a position of strength that is much stronger than it was three weeks ago or, let alone, three months ago.”

According to Stubb, the current peace summit must necessarily have a certain continuation, because “peace is not a state, but always a process.”

