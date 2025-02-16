EU needs special envoy for Ukraine after US blocks Europe’s peace role, two leaders say

On 16 February, two EU leaders called for the appointment of Europe’s special envoy for Ukraine, after the continent was ruled out as a partner in talks with Russia by the US administration on ending the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

This comes as the US sidelined the EU in possible Moscow-Kyiv talks, while French President Emmanuel Macron convenes leading European countries for an emergency “working meeting” on 17 February in Paris. Earlier, US President Donald Trump shocked European allies by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin without consulting them or Kyiv and declaring an immediate start to peace talks.

On the final day of the Munich Security Conference, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb called for rearming Ukraine and intensifying sanctions and asset freezes against Russia to exert maximum pressure on Russia ahead of potential US-led negotiations to end the war, AP says.

Stubb outlined three phases for the peace process: pre-negotiation, ceasefire, and long-term peace negotiation.

“The first phase is the pre-negotiation, and this is a moment when we need to rearm Ukraine and put maximum pressure on Russia, which means sanctions, which means frozen assets, so that Ukraine begins these negotiations from a position of strength,” he said.

The Finnish President suggested creating a role similar to that used during the Kosovo crisis, Reuters reports.

“If I may just throw out one idea loosely, if there is a negotiating table, I think we need to do something similar that was done in Kosovo,” Stubb said, adding: “Europe needs to have a special envoy like Martti Ahtisaari (on Kosovo), and then a deputy envoy who is on the level of … Kellogg…, and in that sense, we get some kind of a skin in the game.”

According to Reuters, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said:

“What we lacked on Ukraine in recent years was one personality highly respected by everyone, taken into account in Moscow, taken into account in Kyiv, and having support in Washington and European capitals and other leaders, including the global South, that could have the authority to manage the peace talks.”

