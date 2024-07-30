Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Le Monde: Finnish president sees potential for Ukraine-Russia negotiations, outlines key elements for success

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes Ukraine is better prepared for potential negotiations with Russia than it was two months ago. In a Le Monde interview, Stubb cited improved military equipment and budget support as factors strengthening Ukraine’s stance.
byVira Kravchuk
30/07/2024
2 minute read
Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Source: @alexstubb on X
Le Monde: Finnish president sees potential for Ukraine-Russia negotiations, outlines key elements for success

In an interview with Le Monde, Finnish President Alexander Stubb indicated that the time may be approaching for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. 

Ukraine is looking for ways to organize the next Global Peace Summit, this time involving Russia, compared to the June summit in Switzerland. 

According to Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent openness to Russian participation in a peace summit is a strategic move. “Zelensky is playing his cards as he should,” Stubb told Le Monde. 

He argues that Ukraine is now in a stronger position than it was two months ago, citing improved equipment and budget support, Le Monde reports.

The Finnish president contends that the situation has improved since spring when there were concerns about blocked American aid and difficulties in European equipment deliveries to Kyiv. 

He also claims that Russian advances have stalled, stating, “Russia is not advancing, according to our intelligence, and its losses are even higher than before,” according to Le Monde.

Stubb suggests that Putin’s strategy of waiting for Western war fatigue and the US elections backfired. However, he cautions that starting negotiations does not necessarily mean making concessions, Le Monde reports.

For successful negotiations, Stubb outlines four key elements Zelenskyy needs:

  1. decision-making power over currently occupied territories
  2. security guarantees (potentially through bilateral agreements and paths to NATO and EU membership).
  3. justice for war crimes.
  4. support for the reconstruction of Ukraine. 

The Finnish President believes that to achieve peace, Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine, but this cannot be considered as a precondition.

He also stressed the importance of convincing the Global South that Russia’s actions amount to imperialism, arguing that ending the war is in their interest as well.

Stubb particularly highlighted China’s potential influence in the situation, given its “strong position regarding Russia.” 

“If Xi Jinping wanted to stop the war, he could call Putin and say, ‘Enough,'” Stubb said to Le Monde.

In July,  a Razumkov Centre survey revealed that while 44% of Ukrainians support starting peace talks with Russia, a significant majority reject Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conditions. Specifically, 83% oppose withdrawing Ukrainian troops from occupied regions, and 84% are against ceding these areas to Russia.

 EU High Representative Josep Borrell stressed that this fall’s next peace summit may involve Russia but must be based on international law, not on Putin’s terms.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!