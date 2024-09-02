Ukrainian situation better than three months ago, says Finnish leader

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb believes that while the situation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war remains critical, “but for Ukraine, the state of affairs looks better than three months ago,” according to YLE, as reported by Voice of America.

For over a month, Russia has made a somewhat accelerated advance in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukraine has continued its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began in early August, now controlling parts of several districts in the region.

Regarding the prospects for peace, Stubb acknowledged the difficulties in predicting when the all-out war might end, which has now lasted for over 2.5 years. However, he noted the “positive” development of the beginning of peace talks.

Stubb emphasized that the conditions for peace proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including the return of territories, security guarantees, accountability for war criminals, and the country’s reconstruction, must be met. At the same time, Stubb recognized that Finland’s chosen pro-Ukrainian stance on the war complicates its ability to act as a mediator in the negotiations.

The Finnish leader assured that his country “will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.”

When asked about the restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons for strikes inside Russia, Stubb stated that there should be no such limitations, as long as the attacks are for self-defense and within the bounds of international law. However, he added that the strikes should not target civilian infrastructure.

The US maintains restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles for deep strikes inside Russia.

