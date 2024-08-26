Eng
Zelenskyy urges partners to fulfill weapon supply agreements

Some high-profile announcements of defense packages from partners have not been fully implemented for months, Zelenskyy said
Bohdan Ben
26/08/2024
president zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Presidential Office
In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international partners to fully and promptly fulfill their agreements regarding weapons and air defense systems supply to Ukraine. The president expressed concern over delays in the realization of defense packages and air defense agreements, emphasizing the critical nature of these supplies, especially as the new school year approaches.

Zelenskyy stated, “We need to ensure there are no delays in the logistics for our defense. Our soldiers must be able to act exactly as the front demands.”

The president pointed out that some high-profile announcements of defense packages from partners have not been fully implemented for months. He also noted that agreements on air defense systems are still in the implementation stage.

Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, “Time means losses. The longer we are forced to wait, the more damage Russia will be able to inflict.

He expressed gratitude to partners who are providing real assistance and leaders working alongside Ukraine for more reliable defense and stronger positions. However, he stressed that every day of delay has consequences:

All our conversations with leaders, all negotiations are about this. About the speed and strength of joint decisions. About fulfilling our agreements. Not a single day should the world forget that together we are stronger than any terrorist. But for this, we need to do everything possible to ensure the terrorist loses.

Zelenskyy’s statement comes at a decisive moment, when both Russia and Ukraine continue their offensive operations, struggling to win strategic initiative on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to conduct long-range airstrikes on Russian airfields from where Russia launches its planes to bomb Ukraine.

We have already showcased ‘Palianytsia’ – our new rocket drone. More of developments and more of our weapons will follow. While ‘Palyanytsias’ and ‘”Neptunes'” can achieve many objectives, there are tasks that only ATACMS, ‘Storm Shadow,’ ‘Scalp,’ and other weapons from our partners can fulfill.

