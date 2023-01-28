US establishes Ukraine aid corruption detection institution

The US establishes institution for detecting corruption in aid for Ukraine, an illustrative photo/ Source: novyny.live

Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing a Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA and the website of the Office of Inspector General of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), that the US has established an institution to monitor and investigate the illegal actions of fraudsters and corrupt officials who are taking advantage of the American people’s assistance during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Joint Strategic Oversight Plan for Ukraine was published on the Office of the Inspector General of the USAID website on 18 January 2023.

The document reiterates that the US Congress has allocated over $113 billion in aid to Ukraine. 11 different government agencies and institutions are administering it.

In addition, it is noted that through planning oversight, the US strives “to identify areas of highest risk for fraud, waste or abuse.”

The US has established the Ukraine Oversight Interagency Working Group, comprised of three offices of inspectors general (the US Department of Defense (DoD), the US Department of State (DOS), and USAID) as well as other offices of inspectors general (OIGs) and oversight entities throughout the US Government.

Concurrently, in June 2022, the oversight personnel of the three OIGs initiated monthly meetings to coordinate the Ukraine response oversight activities.

As of 31 December 2022, the following oversight organizations (its IOGs) are members of the working group: DOD, DOS, USAID, Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA), Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of Commerce (DOC), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Treasury (USDT), Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM), and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

This list also includes 17 intelligence organizations known collectively as the US Intelligence Community.

OIG teams from multiple agencies have traveled jointly to Ukraine to gather firsthand information. Such coordinated site visits foster a shared understanding of the challenges affecting response efforts and play an essential role in raising awareness of the risks of fraud and corruption and reporting responsibilities. These engagements include meetings with US officials in the region, Ukrainian authorities, NATO, bilateral donors, the UN, and other international organizations involved in the response.

Furthermore, criminal investigators from the DOD, DOS, and USAID OIGs focusing on Ukraine’s response are based in the US and Germany.

The US Congress also allocated $42 million to oversee US assistance to Ukraine.

Additionally, the USAID webpage requests prompt and transparent reporting of illegal actions affecting US support for Ukraine and its people. They have posted banners in English and Ukrainian detailing how and what can be privately reported.

“Allegations of retaliation by contractors or grantees against employees who report misconduct affecting US funding will be thoroughly investigated,” reads the statement.

It is also important to note that Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, announced on 26 January that the US auditors would be visiting Kyiv this week to ensure the accountability of US military and financial aid.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Anti-corruption, Ukraine oversight, Ukraine-US relations, USAID