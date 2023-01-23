Ukraine deputy minister sacked for alleged theft of USD 400,000

Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister, Vasyl Lozinskyi, has been dismissed from his post for allegedly stealing $400,000 allocated for purchasing aid, including generators.

After the news emerged, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowed that the old ways of corruption would not return to Ukraine.

“I want this to be clear: there will be no return to what used to be in the past, to the way various people close to state institutions or those who spent their entire lives chasing a chair (a state position) used to live,” he stated.

Zelensky also said in his nightly speech on 22 Jan. there would be an announcement on the issue of corruption this week, the Guardian reported.

“This week will be the time for appropriate decisions,” Zelenskyy said. “The decisions have already been prepared. I do not want to make them public at this time, but it will all be fair.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ukraine, Ukraine corruption, Zelenskyy