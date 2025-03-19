Support us on Patreon
Sixth underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia for pupils and kindergarteners

School director Olena Zaikovska confirms that 300 students will attend morning classes and 200 will study in afternoon shifts at Zaporizhzhia’s newest underground school.
19/03/2025
zaporizhzhia underground school
One of the classrooms in a new underground school in Zaporizhzhia. Credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration via Youtube
Zaporizhzhia, a city approximately 50 kilometers (roughly 31 miles) away from the front line, will soon open its sixth underground school built in an anti-radiation shelter at the “Elint” collegium, Zaporizhzhia
Regional State Administration reported on 19 March.

The facility spans over 1,400 square meters and can safely accommodate 500 students, according to the regional authorities.

In response to the ongoing war and the significant threats posed by Russian missile strikes, Ukraine has initiated the construction of underground schools. This innovative approach aims to provide safe educational environments for children.

Kharkiv, which now have two facilities, was the first city which opened the underground school. In late February, Zaporizhzhia opened its fifth underground school.

The sixth educational institution in Zaporizhzhia will open its doors to students within days. Teachers are preparing for the start of in-person classes, with lesson schedules already finalized.

According to a school director Olena Zaikovska, the learning in the underground school will take place in two shifts. Some 300 children will attend the first shift and over 200 in the second shift.

“Teachers are getting ready for the beginning of offline classes, and of course, the lesson schedule is already prepared..Everyone is really looking forward to the start of studies: both parents and children,” said school director.

Students expressed enthusiasm about returning to traditional classroom settings.

According to Olena Zaikovska, more than 90% of the children in Zaporizhzhia are ready to return to offline classes.

“I would like to go up to the blackboard and solve problems. It’s more lively communication when a teacher can correct mistakes, and classmates can provide support,” one student said.

Russian forces frequently attack Zaporizhzhia. On 8 January 2025, the Russian military carried out two airstrikes using guided bombs on the city, resulting in injuries to 113 people, including one child, and the death of 13 people.

