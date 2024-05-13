Eng
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 810: Putin gears up for protracted war, potential NATO confrontation

Experts suggest that the Kremlin expects newly-appointed Defense Minister Andrei Belousov to enhance the country’s defense industry to bolster weapon production for the protracted war in Ukraine and possibly for future confrontation with NATO.
byEuromaidan Press Newsletter
13/05/2024
4 minute read
Exclusive

Why Ukraine’s fight key to defeating Russia-China-North Korea alliance. Defense expert Mykhailo Samus warns that Ukraine’s defeat by Russia would critically strengthen an aggressive bloc of China, North Korea, and Iran.

Military

Frontline report: Russia launches major offensive in Kharkiv with 50,000 troops, 400 tanks deployed, aiming to create 20km buffer zone. The other alleged Russian goal of seizing the city of Kharkiv is unlikely with the current 32,000 troops, as Russian sources state that at least 300,000 troops would be needed for a takeover of the second-largest city in Ukraine, covering 140 square kilometers with a population of 1.4 million.

ISW: Putin prepares for protracted war in Ukraine and possibly for future confrontation with NATO. Experts suggest that the Kremlin expects newly-appointed Defense Minister Andrei Belousov to enhance the country’s defense industry to bolster weapon production for the war against Ukraine.

Top brass change for Ukraine’s Kharkiv contingent amid Russia’s offensive on the region. Ukraine’s Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi appointed new commander of “”Kharkiv”” operational forces, replacing Yurii Halushkin, amid Russian troops’ offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast, RBC Ukraine says.

Russian ammunition depot struck in occupied Luhansk’s Sorokyne. Explosions have occurred in occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast, reportedly targeting the Yunist plant, utilized by Russians as a military base and logistics hub since 2014.

SBU source says drones hit power substation in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast, claims attack on another oil depot. Ukraine’s SBU source says its drones have targeted the Yeletskaya substation in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast and the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in Belgorod, with the attacks in Lipetsk confirmed by local authorities.

Zelensky says “brutal fighting” takes place in the Kharkiv’s border villages, warned about Russian information operations. According to the DeepState map, Russian troops managed to occupy nearly 107 square kilometers of land in the northern Kharkiv region on the first days of the offensive, although a significant part of this area was already in the grey zone before the offensive started.

Military: Five Russian battalions involved in assault on Vovchansk, having “tactical success”. Five Russian battalions mount an assault on Vovchansk, achieving tactical success, sustaining over 100 casualties yesterday, with 14 battles still active, per Ukraine’s General Staff.

WSJ: Ukraine shoots down only 30% of Russian missiles. Ukraine’s ability to intercept Russian missiles and drones has significantly declined as Russia increased its use of ballistic and hypersonic missiles. According to WSJ analysts, it overwhelmed Ukraine’s air defenses.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast. It brings Russia’s total aircraft losses to 350 planes and 325 helicopters since the invasion.

Russian army mistakenly bombs Belgorod in another friendly fire incident. Russia’s Belgorod Oblast has been a frequent launch point for attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

As of 13 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

      • Personnel: 484030 (+1740)
      • Tanks: 7485 (+31)
      • APV: 14417 (+42)
      • Artillery systems: 12487 (+15)
      • MLRS: 1070 (+4)
      • Anti-aircraft systems: 797
      • Aircraft: 350
      • Helicopters: 325
      • UAV: 9936 (+26)
      • Cruise missiles : 2197 (+3)
      • Warships/boats: 26
      • Submarines: 1
      • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16878 (+59)

Intelligence and technology

US Commerce Secretary: “”Russia forced to take microchips from breast pump devices””. Strict export restrictions imposed by the US have significantly hampered Russia’s ability to access vital microchips, forcing it to resort to using commercial chips from household devices, the US Commerce Secretary said.

British Defense Ministry: Putin inspects new Chinese vehicles as Russia shifts tactics in Ukraine. In a strategic shift, Russian forces are increasingly using lighter, faster vehicles to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian defensive positions.

NYP: “James Bond” submarine could become Ukraine’s top high-tech weapon against Russians. A prototype of the Kronos stealth vehicle, developed by a Ukrainian company based in the United Arab Emirates, has been unveiled.

International

Ambassador: Ukraine to receive IRIS-T air defense from Germany in May. Ukraine to receive more IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany in May & over the next 2 years.

Estonian government ‘seriously’ discusses sending troops to Ukraine for non-combat tasks. Estonia’s national security advisor, Madis Roll, revealed that the government is engaged in “”serious”” discussions about deploying troops to western Ukraine for non-combat duties.

Georgian parliament paves way to Russian-style law amid growing protests. Georgia continues path to adoption of law criticized for enabling the crushing of civil society in Russia

German government reiterates opposition to NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine. Despite recent appeals by German politicians, the government reiterates opposition to a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing previous alliance denial.

Romanian PM says defense chief reluctant to send Ukraine Patriot system, but decision rests with defense council. Romania’s prime minister says the defense minister is very reluctant to provide a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, though the final decision will be made by the Supreme National Defense Council.

Media: Nauseda leads Lithuanian presidential race, pledges stronger support for Ukraine. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda secures 44% of votes, heads to runoff election amidst security tensions.

Forbes: Russia hires mercenaries against Ukraine in at least 21 countries. According to Forbes Ukraine citing intelligence sources, Russia is recruiting mercenaries globally from at least 21 countries such as India, Cuba, Syria, and Serbia for its Ukraine invasion.

Humanitarian and social impact

New developments

Ukraine exports over 4,000 tons of blueberries in 2023, setting new record. Despite Russian aggression and logistical hurdles, Ukraine exported a record-breaking 4,000+ tons of fresh blueberries in 2023, outperforming traditional suppliers.

