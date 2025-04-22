Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1154: Putin plays diplomatic game as Russian forces escalate war crimes

Exclusives

Military

Frontline report: Russian insane 150-motorcycle assault near Pokrovsk decimated as Ukraine destroys 96 bikes and 21 IFVs.

Russian ammo depot, reportedly holding 264,000 tons of munitions, obliterated near Moscow. One of Russia’s largest munitions stockpiles erupted in catastrophic secondary explosions that continued for hours.

Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones overnight, injures three civilians. Ukraine’s Air Force downed most of the drones. In the morning, the Russians launched a new wave of the drone attack.

ISW: Putin turns down ceasefire offer from Zelenskyy, insists on continuing missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Moscow is not ready to discuss any timeframe for ending the war.

As of 22 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 943060 (+1290)

Tanks: 10683 (+4)

APV: 22296 (+23)

Artillery systems: 26689 (+30)

MLRS: 1367 (+-1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1140

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 33388 (+118)

Cruise missiles: 3148

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 45458 (+134)

Intelligence and technology

Forbes: Dirt-cheap Ukrainian FPV drone just crushed a rare $ 7M Russian war toy. As Ukraine refines its drone strategy, cost is no longer a barrier to dominance in contested skies.

Ukraine gets IT equipment for military from Luxembourg and Iceland worth $ 2.3 mn. The shipment included over 3,000 access points, 500 routers, 460 solar chargers, and hundreds of phones for military communications upgrades.

Le Monde: 90% of Caesar cannon barrels produced by KNDS are being sent to Ukraine. KNDS France, the manufacturer of the Caesar self-propelled gun, plans to ramp up production to twelve units per month by late 2025.

Forbes: US drone manufacturers rely heavily on Chinese parts, struggle under tariffs and sanctions. President Trump’s tariff policies, designed to reduce foreign dependency, are creating unintended complications for Pentagon drone acquisition as China imposes retaliatory measures on American companies, especially drone makers with military contracts.

International

French FM: Putin’s “Easter truce” is charm operation designed to placate Trump. Jean-Noël Barrot claimed that it was a tactical “charm offensive” aimed directly at preventing Donald Trump from losing patience with the peace process.

“Russia is a criminal”: Zelenskyy dismisses refusal to join NATO demands as security guarantees aren’t still at table. The Ukrainian president challenges the foundation of reported US peace proposals by questioning what Russia would sacrifice in return for Ukraine’s NATO renunciation, noting the absence of credible protection mechanisms in existing negotiation frameworks.

“No one has right to decide Crimea’s fate”: Crimean Tatar leader denounces US peace proposal that would recognize Russian control of peninsula. Refat Chubarov emphasizes that only Ukraine and the indigenous Crimean Tatar people have legitimacy to determine the peninsula’s status, rejecting reported US proposals that would acknowledge Russian control as part of peace negotiations.

Von der Leyen: Countries “lining up” with Europe as US tariffs create global uncertainty. European Commission President claims nations from Iceland to the Philippines are seeking stable partnerships with Brussels amid what she describes as the most profound shift in international order since the Cold War’s end.

Putin claims direct Ukraine talks possible as US pressure mounts. The Russian dictator stated Moscow has “a positive attitude towards a ceasefire.”

Ukraine “willing to give up 20% of its land,” senior US official claimed talking to NYP. The US expects Russia and Ukraine to respond to a peace deal within days.

Ukraine demands apology from Fox News for labeling Kyiv as Russian. During Orthodox Easter service broadcast on 20 April, Fox News incorrectly labeled Kyiv as a Russian city for 20 minutes before correcting the error.

Putin admits deliberate attacks on Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, pushing back on Trump’s version. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had characterized Russia’s Kryvyi Rih missile strike as accidental.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian forces kill one in Zaporizhzhia apartment building after Putin said he would consider civilian infrastructure truce in Ukraine. Russian forces have intensified their offensive operations across Ukraine with thousands of strikes, ending a brief 30-hour Easter truce that saw nearly 3,000 violations before the formal resumption of full-scale attacks.

Political and legal developments

Russia sentences Ukrainian women from Zaporizhzhia Oblast to 14 years for donating $120 to Ukrainian forces. Russian authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast sentenced two Ukrainian women to 14-year prison terms for donating $177 to Ukrainian forces, part of 201 treason cases opened since the invasion began.

