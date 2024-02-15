Russo-Ukrainian war, day 721: Ukrainian naval drones destroy large Russian landing ship near Crimea

Exclusive

Putin’s hopes dashed as US Senate approves foreign aid. However, intrigue remains over whether the bill will be passed in the House, with speaker Johnson vowing to block it from being presented

Ukraine’s drone war across Russia cuts into oil revenues. As Russia’s oil and gas exports rake in billions for the war effort, Ukraine’s expanding drone program takes aim at strategic facilities.

Aerial bombs enable Russian advances on Avdiivka; encirclement looms. Ukraine has transferred one of its best brigades to reinforce the besieged city, but critics warn the situation is getting worse

Military

Ukrainian naval drones sink large Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov. It is the fourth landing ship from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Ukrainian military to sink since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Caesar Kunikov is a large landing ship with a crew comprising 87 personnel.

Russia claims it destroyed 9 drones over 2 regions, Black Sea overnight. As a result of the attack on the Black Sea, a Russian amphibious assault ship allegedly sank, Ukrainian media reported, citing its sources from Ukrainian Intelligence.

As of 14 Feb 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 398140 (+1060) Tanks: 6433 (+9) APV: 12043 (+39) Artillery systems: 9566 (+66) MLRS: 984 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 671 (+4) Aircraft: 332 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 7371 (+39) Cruise missiles: 1882 Warships/boats: 24 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12662 (+39)



Intelligence and technology

Netherlands joins drone coalition to boost Ukraine’s drone capabilities. The drone coalition, led by Latvia, has five member countries and aims to bolster Ukraine’s drone technology, crucial in reconnaissance and striking targets in the war against Russia’s aggression.

British Intel: Russia likely adapts K-300 coastal system to launch Zircon missiles. If its use is confirmed, it would present “a significant challenge to Ukrainian air defense due to its speed and maneuverability, according to the British Defense Ministry.

International

Germany and France team up to support Ukraine’s air defense. The defense ministers of Germany and France established a coalition that will help Ukraine improve its air defense capabilities, which are crucial for defending its territory and countering Russia’s aggression, which involves constant air strikes.

Ukraine’s new commander joins Ramstein meeting for the first time. As Russia intensifies its offensive in eastern Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attends the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine’s defense in the Ramstein format, seeking urgent support from over 50 allies.

Canada commits $ 60 mn to support Ukraine’s future F-16 fleet. According to the Defense Ministry, Canadian funds will purchase spare parts, arming stations, avionics, and ammunition for Ukraine’s future F-16 fleet.

Humanitarian and social impact

UNESCO estimates $ 9 billion needed to revive Ukraine’s culture and tourism. Due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the cost of damage to Ukrainian cultural property is about $3.5 billion, a 40% increase from 2023.

Indiscriminate Russian shelling kills civilians in eastern Ukraine. The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said that the Russian attack was a deliberate attempt to terrorize Ukrainian civilians.

Russian attacks kill 9, injure 23 over the past day. The attacks reportedly caused damages to residential buildings, educational and medical institutions in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk oblasts.

Russian forces kill 3, injure 12 in attack on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast. The Russian night attack killed an 8-year-old child and a pregnant woman and injured four children, 17, 13, 7, and 1-year-old.

Political and legal developments

Mike Johnson rejects Senate bill on Ukraine aid. The US House Speaker says he will not pass a bill that offers military support to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan unless it includes measures to deal with the migration issue on the US border.

Estonia may close border with Russia over migration influx. According to the Estonian police, Russia has deliberately directed the Estonian border groups of foreigners lacking the legal right to enter the European Union at the end of 2023.

Biden calls for swift House approval on Ukraine, Israel aid bill. “The costs of inaction are rising every day, especially in Ukraine,” US President Joe Biden said.

New developments

Russia to launch nukes into space, US intel warns. Russia is preparing to put nuclear weapons into orbit, according to US intelligence sources, prompting a call for President Biden to declassify the information and coordinate a response with Congress and allies.

