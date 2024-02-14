Eng
Estonia may close border with Russia due over migration influx 

According to the Estonian police, Russia has deliberately directed the Estonian border groups of foreigners lacking the legal right to enter the European Union at the end of 2023.
14/02/2024
Estonian border
Credit: Estonian Ministry of Defense
Estonia may be forced to close its border crossing points with Russia due to an influx of foreigners without legal rights to enter the European Union, Estonian Police and Border Guard Board reported on 14 February.

Russia is trying to undermine the Baltic country’s security by sending thousands of migrants and asylum seekers over the frontier.

According to the Estonian police’s statement, Russia has deliberately directed the Estonian border groups of foreigners lacking the legal right to enter the European Union at the end of 2023.

“If these activities continue, we will be forced to close border crossing points to protect national security and public order, as has already been done in Finland due to migration pressure,” officials said.

The closure of the border crossing point will apply to all those crossing the border here.

“This means that people will need to use another border crossing point to return to Estonia, which may add several hundred kilometers to your journey,” the Estonian police reported.

Finland announced that it would extend the closure of its border with Russia for another month, Euronews reported. The Finnish government earlier accused Russia of funneling migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to increase defense cooperation with the US and accession to NATO.

