Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Romanian formers end up blocking trucks at Ukrainian crossing

Romanian farmers lifted their several-hour blockade of the key border crossing “Porubne-Siret” with Ukraine late Saturday, 13 January.
byMaria Tril
14/01/2024
2 minute read
Romanian border crossing
The Romania’s Siret border crossing with Ukraine, 2022. Credit: InfoMigrants
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

As of 10 pm on 13 January, Romania formers have resumed the movement of Ukraine’s trucks through the “Porubne-Siret” checkpoint, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said late on 13 January.

On the same day, on 13 January, Romania farmers blocked truck traffic at the Romanian border crossing point “Siret,” across from the Ukrainian “Porubne.” The reasons for the blocking were unknown. According to the border guards, over 820 vehicles have registered in the electronic queue to cross the border through the Porubne checkpoint.

Romania has become one of the key countries for the transit of Ukrainian products after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of sea routes.

Its role increased after Polish truckers started a blockade of Ukrainian trucks at border crossing points in late November. Slovakian truckers joined them.

  • On 6 November, dozens of Polish truck drivers blocked three border crossings with Ukraine and expanded it to a fourth crossing. The Polish protesters demanded the return of permits for Ukrainian carriers, tougher EU transportation requirements, prohibiting non-EU company registration, access to Ukraine’s Shlyakh system for eligible drivers, separate border queues for EU cars in eCherha, and dedicated lanes for empty vehicles.
  • On 13 November, talks between Ukraine and Poland at the countries’ border failed to resolve the strike, and four days later, nearly 3,000 trucks had congested at the Polish-Ukrainian border.
  • The organizers of the Polish trucker strike at the Ukrainian border had close ties to Russia and supported Russia’s occupation of Crimea.
  • The protest claimed its first casualty on 22 November, when a 56-year-old Ukrainian truck driver who was waiting to cross the border into Ukraine died.
  • On 27 November, Poland presented Ukraine with carrier demands: implementation of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies, except those transporting humanitarian/military goods, plus suspension and verification of licenses for companies opened after the Ukraine war outbreak.
  • At the end of December, it was reported that the governments of Ukraine and Poland agreed on an action plan to unblock the border, but there has not yet been a complete unblocking.

 Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts