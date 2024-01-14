Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Romanian farmers block Ukraine border again

They first blocked the border for six hours on January 13.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
14/01/2024
1 minute read
Romania border trucks Ukraine
A queue of trucks at the Porubne checkpoint at the Romanian border. Photo: Suspilne Chernivtsi
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Romanian farmers have again blocked truck traffic at the border crossing point with Ukraine, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported.

Romania has become one of the key countries for the transit of Ukrainian products after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of sea routes.

“Around 2 pm, we received information from the Romanian border police about the renewal of the blockade of truck traffic towards the Siret border crossing point, located opposite the Ukrainian Porubne crossing point,” the State Border Guard Service statement on Telegram said

The Border Guard Service also reminded that on 13 January, Romanian farmers obstructed freight traffic at the vital Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania, a key export route for Ukraine. They demanded that the Romanian government provide subsidies so they could compete with cheaper Ukrainian products. The blockade lasted six hours – from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Poland and Slovakia have also seen sporadic blockades in solidarity with the demands of their truckers.

As of the morning of 14 January, at the border with Poland at three blocked checkpoints, 1,100 trucks were waiting in line, and about 1,100 more cargo vehicles were waiting at the “Medyka – Shehyni” checkpoint.

The role of Romania as a transit country increased after Polish truckers started a blockade of Ukrainian trucks on border crossing points in late November, at times joined by Slovakian truckers.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts