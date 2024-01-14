Romanian farmers block Ukraine border again

Romanian farmers have again blocked truck traffic at the border crossing point with Ukraine, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported.

Romania has become one of the key countries for the transit of Ukrainian products after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of sea routes.

“Around 2 pm, we received information from the Romanian border police about the renewal of the blockade of truck traffic towards the Siret border crossing point, located opposite the Ukrainian Porubne crossing point,” the State Border Guard Service statement on Telegram said.

The Border Guard Service also reminded that on 13 January, Romanian farmers obstructed freight traffic at the vital Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania, a key export route for Ukraine. They demanded that the Romanian government provide subsidies so they could compete with cheaper Ukrainian products. The blockade lasted six hours – from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Poland and Slovakia have also seen sporadic blockades in solidarity with the demands of their truckers.

As of the morning of 14 January, at the border with Poland at three blocked checkpoints, 1,100 trucks were waiting in line, and about 1,100 more cargo vehicles were waiting at the “Medyka – Shehyni” checkpoint.

The role of Romania as a transit country increased after Polish truckers started a blockade of Ukrainian trucks on border crossing points in late November, at times joined by Slovakian truckers.

