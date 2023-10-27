Hungary, Slovakia oppose EU’s $52 bl allocation to Ukraine – Politico

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke out against the European Union’s proposed €50 billion ($52 bl) aid package for Ukraine at an EU leader summit on 26 Oct., Politico reported.

“Orban is opposing aid for Ukraine, arguing that ‘EU support is not working,'” the unnamed diplomat said. Fico does not support allocating the funds due to “concerns about corruption” in Ukraine.

Approval from all 27 EU member states is required to amend the EU budget. Brussels had previously tried to “convince” Hungary to drop its veto by unfreezing some funds for the country. But now Slovakia has emerged as another issue. A decision on updating the EU budget must be made by year’s end to ensure continued support for Ukraine.

In early October, the European Parliament backed revising the budget to create a new €50 billion ($52 bl) Ukraine aid fund. Hungary proposed cutting this aid package in half, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government arguing “this would be enough for now.”

Hungary also blocked a €500 million ($527 ml) EU military aid package to Ukraine. Orban wants direct negotiations on this issue with Ukraine.

Slovakia’s new Prime Minister Robert Fico also opposes military aid to Ukraine. He has announced recently that Bratislava would stop supplying Ukraine with weapons, limiting its support for its neighbour to “humanitarian and civilian aid.”

