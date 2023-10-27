Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Hungary, Slovakia oppose EU’s $52 bl allocation to Ukraine – Politico

Hungarian PM Orban and Slovakian PM Fico refused to allocate aid for Ukraine, arguing that ‘EU support is not working’ and citing ‘concerns about corruption.’
byMaria Tril
27/10/2023
2 minute read
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Slovakian PM Robert Fico. Credit: Daily News Hungary
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke out against the European Union’s proposed €50 billion ($52 bl) aid package for Ukraine at an EU leader summit on 26 Oct., Politico reported.

“Orban is opposing aid for Ukraine, arguing that ‘EU support is not working,'” the unnamed diplomat said. Fico does not support allocating the funds due to “concerns about corruption” in Ukraine.

Approval from all 27 EU member states is required to amend the EU budget. Brussels had previously tried to “convince” Hungary to drop its veto by unfreezing some funds for the country. But now Slovakia has emerged as another issue. A decision on updating the EU budget must be made by year’s end to ensure continued support for Ukraine.

In early October, the European Parliament backed revising the budget to create a new €50 billion ($52 bl) Ukraine aid fund. Hungary proposed cutting this aid package in half, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government arguing “this would be enough for now.”

Hungary also blocked a €500 million ($527 ml) EU military aid package to Ukraine. Orban wants direct negotiations on this issue with Ukraine.

Slovakia’s new Prime Minister Robert Fico also opposes military aid to Ukraine. He has announced recently that Bratislava would stop supplying Ukraine with weapons, limiting its support for its neighbour to “humanitarian and civilian aid.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts