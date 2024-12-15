Eng
German far-right party leader calls on government to recognize Russia as winner in war against Ukraine

As Alternative for Germany surges to second place in polls, its leader Tino Chrupalla pushes for peace deal favoring Moscow and questions Germany’s NATO membership.
byOlena Mukhina
15/12/2024
2 minute read
Bundestag
The German parliament Bundestag in Berlin. Photo: DBT/Zumbansen
Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) German party, believes that Russia has won the war against Ukraine, according to Die Welt.

According to recent polling results, the AfD is gaining enough votes to potentially become the second-largest party in the Bundestag, the German federal parliament. However, other political forces are excluding cooperation with this party.

“Russia has won this war. Reality has caught up with those who claim to want to give Ukraine a chance to win,” Chrupalla said in his conversation with journalists.

Deutsche Welle reports that he also expressed his belief that the German government must take a strong position to end Russia’s war, potentially with a peace agreement that would benefit Moscow.

At the same time, Chrupalla acknowledged that his party is willing to consider the Kremlin’s stance even on issues such as NATO actions, of which Russia is not a member.

“The defense community must take into account and respect the interests of all European countries, including Russia’s interests. If NATO cannot ensure this, Germany will have to reconsider how useful this bloc is for us,” Chrupalla said.

He also claimed that he sees some of his party members’ proposals to leave the EU as a maximal demand and mentioned the idea of replacing the EU with another “economic community and a community of interests.”

“Before leaving, we would need a clear agreement on establishing a new structure. The same applies to NATO,” he added.

Earlier, reports revealed that Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest defense contractor, was collaborating with American software company Auterion to develop a unified software platform that would enable Ukraine’s military to integrate and manage multiple drone types more effectively.

The partnership between Germany and the United States aims to create a common operational architecture that allows drones from different manufacturers to communicate and operate seamlessly.

