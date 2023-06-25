Germany to supply Ukraine with 45 more Gepard anti-air tanks, two IRIS-Ts by year-end

Flakpanzer Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG). File photo: Flickr/Gunfire Museum Brasschaat Belgien
Germany intends to provide Ukraine with 45 more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and two IRIS-T air defenses systems by the end of the year, according to the Ukraine Situation Center of the German Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Christian Freuding, Die Welt reports.
Germany has already delivered a total of 34 Gepards, and 15 more will head to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Freudling said the 45 Gepards would be provided in cooperation with the US.
“In addition, we want to deliver up to another 30 Gepard tanks towards the end of the year in cooperation with the US,” Freuding said, according to RFE/RL.
He also added that Germany would send two more IRIS-T SLMs to Ukraine by the end of the year and four more in 2024.
