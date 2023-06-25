Germany to supply Ukraine with 45 more Gepard anti-air tanks, two IRIS-Ts by year-end

Germany intends to provide Ukraine with 45 more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and two IRIS-T air defenses systems by the end of the year, according to the Ukraine Situation Center of the German Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Christian Freuding, Die Welt reports.

Germany has already delivered a total of 34 Gepards, and 15 more will head to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Freudling said the 45 Gepards would be provided in cooperation with the US.