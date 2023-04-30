Germany sends more military aid to Ukraine

The IRIS-T SLM air defense system, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram, @pryamiy

Germany confirms providing a second IRIS-T SLM air defense system to Ukraine.

The German government has provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with additional military aid, which includes the second IRIS-T air defense missile system, as reported by European Pravda, referencing the German government’s website.

Among others, the updated list of military aid for Ukraine includes: 84 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks (previously: 76)

one air defense system Iris-T SLM (previously: 1)

two load-handling trucks 8×6 with eight roll-off containers

In October 2022, Germany delivered the first IRIS-T system to Ukraine.

Earlier, on 19 April, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that Ukraine had received the second IRIS-T air defense system from Germany.

The IRIS-T SLM air defense system consists of three vehicles: an eight-missile launcher mounted on a military truck, a radar vehicle, and a command vehicle. The anti-aircraft missiles are capable of engaging targets up to 20 kilometers in altitude and at a distance of up to 40 kilometers away.

Earlier, Germany also announced the delivery of the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine.

Tags: air defense, Germany, IRIS-T, military aid to Ukraine