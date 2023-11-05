“We cannot use our people as meat, as the Russians do,” Zelenskyy says, explaining the need for air defense

Ukraine doesn’t have enough air defense equipment, so Russia controls the sky, Zelenskyy said. But when Ukraine has enough air defense equipment, Ukrainian troops will advance faster.
NBC: Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine in order to explain him why he “can’t bring peace” in 24h
“We don’t want gifts,” Zelenskyy said, proposing instead the cooperation with the US in air defense manufacturing and the model of renting air defense systems.
“We cannot use our people as meat, as the Russians do,” he said, stressing why air superiority or at least parity is essential for a faster counteroffensive.
Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine has to wait long for the F-16 because of training and other supply issues, while air defense is another solution to strengthen Ukraine’s control over the sky. He with Biden about making air defense together.
The alternative, he said, is far too dangerous:
“If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries, and you will send your sons and daughters. And it will be — I’m sorry, but the price will be higher… It’s very important not to lose the will, not to lose this strong position, and not to lose your democracy,” Zelenskyy said, adding: “We wanted your support, like we say, yesterday.“
Read more:
- Zelenskyy responds to Zaluzhnyi’s article: No stalemate situation
- Washington Post tells story of “friendly and complicated” relations between US’ and Ukraine’s top army commanders
- Ukraine’s military leader expresses gratitude to outgoing and incoming US Joint Chiefs chairmen
- Ukraine makes “excellent progress” toward EU, Von der Leyen says in surprise visit to Kyiv
- Zelenskyy announces change in strategy after the article by Ukraine’s top general Zaluzhnyi, where he described key challenges
- Zelenskyy urges preparedness: more Russian strikes on energy infrastructure expected