“We cannot use our people as meat, as the Russians do,” Zelenskyy says, explaining the need for air defense

Ukraine doesn’t have enough air defense equipment, so Russia controls the sky, Zelenskyy said. But when Ukraine has enough air defense equipment, Ukrainian troops will advance faster.

“We don’t want gifts,” Zelenskyy said, proposing instead the cooperation with the US in air defense manufacturing and the model of renting air defense systems.

“We cannot use our people as meat, as the Russians do,” he said, stressing why air superiority or at least parity is essential for a faster counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine has to wait long for the F-16 because of training and other supply issues, while air defense is another solution to strengthen Ukraine’s control over the sky. He with Biden about making air defense together.

The alternative, he said, is far too dangerous:

“If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries, and you will send your sons and daughters. And it will be — I’m sorry, but the price will be higher… It’s very important not to lose the will, not to lose this strong position, and not to lose your democracy,” Zelenskyy said, adding: “We wanted your support, like we say, yesterday.“

