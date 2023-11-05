Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

NBC: Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine in order to explain him why he “can’t bring peace” in 24h

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine to address his 24-hour war resolution assertion. This invitation follows Trump’s claim that he could swiftly resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict if re-elected in 2024.
byYuri Zoria
05/11/2023
2 minute read
Zelenskyy ukrainian nato flag
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press aired on 5 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited former US President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine.

This offer comes in response to Trump’s previous claim that he could resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if re-elected in 2024. Zelenskyy expressed skepticism about Trump’s assertion:

“Former President Trump said that [in] about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say? So he’s very welcome as well. President Biden was here, and he — I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here,” Zelenskyy said. “So, I invite President Trump.”

Moreover, Zelenskyy said it would take him 24 minutes to explain that such a resolution wasn’t feasible due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the conflict:

“If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes — yes, 24 minutes. Not more. Yes. Not more — 24 minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war,” said Zelenskyy. “He can’t bring peace because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Trump’s claims to resolve the war in 24 hours appeared in a September interview with Meet the Press, but he did not explain how he intends to do it, saying, “If I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips,” but promised to talk to both Zelenskyy and Putin, and “make a fair deal for everybody.”

Despite the invitation, Zelenskyy remained uncertain about Trump’s potential support for Ukraine if he was re-elected.

He highlighted the importance of not only the institutional stance of US leadership but also the opinion of the American people, emphasizing that public sentiment and support from ordinary Americans play a crucial role in shaping Ukraine’s destiny amid the challenging war with Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts