Türkiye supports immediate ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Türkiye is ready to make any contribution, including hosting a negotiation process, to establish a fair, lasting, and dignified peace in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. He said he supports Europe’s plan for aerial and maritime ceasefire.

This comes as the US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, while European countries are working on a partial ceasefire proposal.

Speaking online to EU country representatives on 7 March, Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to strongly supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and independence.

“Today we draw attention to the importance of a solid diplomatic foundation where both sides fighting for a just, lasting and honest peace will be at the negotiating table. We support the idea of an immediate ceasefire and cessation of attacks in the air and at sea as a confidence-building measure between the parties,” Erdogan stated.

The Turkish president stated that there is no explanation for excluding Türkiye from EU defense procurement and reconstruction programs for Ukraine.

“Particularly considering the support of Ukraine’s defense industry and the contributions of our private sector, which did not leave the country despite war conditions. This is a requirement of our common interests,” Erdogan added.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that the Turkish Ministry of Defense had announced the country’s readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian President Putin rejects any concessions in possible future peace negotiations with Ukraine.

