German Rheinmetall to supply two new Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine by early 2024 – Handelsblatt

Skynex anti-aircraft system. Ukraine is going to receive the state-of-the-art equipment from Germany to defend itself against Russian air raids, Handelsblatt says. Photo: Rheinmetall via Handelsblatt
The German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will manufacture two Skynex air defense systems for Ukraine, Handelsblatt reports. On 9 December, the company confirmed the order with its delivery set to early 2024 although it didn’t name the recipient country for the vehicles, but according to “information from government circles,” this is Ukraine.
Skynex is intended for close-range air defense. Like the Cold War era Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank already supplied to Ukraine by Germany, the newly-developed Skynex shoots down attacking drones or cruise missiles with 35mm ammunition, which is up to 99% cheaper than using conventional air defense missiles.
Rheinmetall’s price for the two systems stands at €182 million with an additional some €12 million euros for trucks. Handelsblatt says that its government sources say that the federal government is going to cover the costs.
Previously, Germany supplied not only a number of the Gepard anti-aircraft gun systems but also an IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile complex to help protect Ukraine against Russian air strikes.
Ukrainian air defense crew shooting down Russian missile with the German-supplied Flakpanzer Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun during Russia's Dec 5 missile attack
📹https://t.co/3QtcjP5w7X https://t.co/LFNCt4HELQ pic.twitter.com/pilKn1BNGH
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 5, 2022
Read also:
Germany supplies another 4 Gepard units, 65 refrigerators to Ukraine – German’s Federal Government
Germany transfers IRIS-T missiles, Dingo armored vehicles to Ukraine
Germany has provided for Ukraine 12 Gepard self-propelled air defense systems
“We need these tanks” – new Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany about Leopard 2 tanks
Poland asks Germany to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Tags: air defenses, Germany, Skynex