“We need these tanks” – new Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany about Leopard 2 tanks

German tank Leopard 2 A5. Illustrative image, source: Flickr/Bundeswehr-Fotos 

The new Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, said Kyiv is counting on the delivery of battle tanks from Germany to help it repel Russian forces, DW reported.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for modern battle tanks needed for the country’s effort to recapture the Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine’s south and east. Kyiv has been negotiating with the German government about supplies of modern Western-made tanks, such as the German Leopard 2.

“We have reason to hope that the decision will be made to deliver the Leopard 2 from Germany directly to Ukraine,” Makeiev told newspapers from the Funke media group on 5 November. “We need these tanks.”

Ukraine is negotiating the direct supply of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany and there is “reason to hope that the decision will be made” — ambassador

According to DW, Makeiev added that it was “time to stop talking about not wanting to provoke Russia. What else is going to happen? How many Buchas, Mariupols, or Iziums — places of rape and mass graves — should there be?”

 

