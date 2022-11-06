“We need these tanks” – new Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany about Leopard 2 tanks

German tank Leopard 2 A5. Illustrative image, source: Flickr/Bundeswehr-Fotos

The new Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, said Kyiv is counting on the delivery of battle tanks from Germany to help it repel Russian forces, DW reported.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for modern battle tanks needed for the country’s effort to recapture the Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine’s south and east. Kyiv has been negotiating with the German government about supplies of modern Western-made tanks, such as the German Leopard 2.

“We have reason to hope that the decision will be made to deliver the Leopard 2 from Germany directly to Ukraine,” Makeiev told newspapers from the Funke media group on 5 November. “We need these tanks.”

According to DW, Makeiev added that it was “time to stop talking about not wanting to provoke Russia. What else is going to happen? How many Buchas, Mariupols, or Iziums — places of rape and mass graves — should there be?”

Germany will provide Ukraine with 2 more Mars II MLRS and 50 Dingo vehicles, which it previously refused to send Additionally, 200 rockets will be provided German Defense Minister said as Zeit reports https://t.co/gQ9pQ5ydW0 pic.twitter.com/RrVjeKVE2z — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 15, 2022

'No room for old dreams', German President Steinmeier says of Russia ties He said Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war shattered ex USSR President Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home"https://t.co/4tqb1a4wEF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 28, 2022

German self-propelled anti-aircraft gun Flakpanzer Gepard in Ukraine's service 📹https://t.co/Qx9uXzBLRK pic.twitter.com/cazkEkYRTx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 16, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Germany, Leopard 2, tanks