Zelenskyy to address at Munich conference, meet with Scholz, Macron

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France on February 16-17 for talks with Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron and to address the Munich Security Conference, Office of the President reported.

It would be the third Zelenskyy trip to Germany since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s most recent trip to Germany was in December 2023. Then, he visited the US Army Command headquarters in Europe and Africa, located in the German city of Wiesbaden.

On 17 February, Zelenskyy will also deliver a speech on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual international security policy conference held in Munich, Germany, since 1963. Last year, the conference was focused on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During his next trip, Ukraine’s President aims to set a bilateral talk with the key European leaders.

According to the report, the President is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and other state leaders and major businesses.

During his trip to France this week, AP reported, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace, that Zelenskyy will also sign an agreement between Ukraine and France on security guarantees.

This will be Zelenskyy’s third visit to Paris since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, following visits in February and May 2023.

