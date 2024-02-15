Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Zelenskyy to address at Munich conference, meet with Scholz, Macron

During his trip to France, Zelesnkyy and Macron will sing an agreement on security guarantees, AP reported, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace.
byMaria Tril
15/02/2024
1 minute read
Germany, French and Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv, on 16 June 2022. Credit: VoA
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France on February 16-17 for talks with Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron and to address the Munich Security Conference, Office of the President reported.

It would be the third Zelenskyy trip to Germany since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s most recent trip to Germany was in December 2023. Then, he visited the US Army Command headquarters in Europe and Africa, located in the German city of Wiesbaden.

On 17 February, Zelenskyy will also deliver a speech on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual international security policy conference held in Munich, Germany, since 1963. Last year, the conference was focused on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During his next trip, Ukraine’s President aims to set a bilateral talk with the key European leaders.

According to the report, the President is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and other state leaders and major businesses.

During his trip to France this week, AP reported, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace, that Zelenskyy will also sign an agreement between Ukraine and France on security guarantees.

This will be Zelenskyy’s third visit to Paris since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, following visits in February and May 2023.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts