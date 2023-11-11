Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Eurostat: Over 4 million Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU amid Russian aggression

Ukrainian refugees in the EU increased by 0.8% in September 2023.
bySerge Havrylets
11/11/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian refugees. Source: UkrInform
Compared with the end of August 2023, the number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine in the European Union (EU) increased by 31,920 people (+0.8%), according to Eurostat.

As of 30 September 2023, 4 million 186.17 thousand people have left Ukraine and got temporary protection status in the EU since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Eurostat reported.

“The largest absolute increase of Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status was observed in Germany (+19,205 people; +1.6%), the Netherlands (+3,685); +2.8%), and Ireland (+2,875; +3.2%),” Eurostat pointed out.

At the end of September 2023, the largest number of Ukrainian refugees received temporary protection status in Germany (1 million 194.90 thousand people; 28.3% of the total number), Poland (958.66 thousand people; 23.1%) and the Czech Republic (357.96 thousand people; 8.8%). According to Eurostat, the combined share of these three countries is 60.2%.

On the other hand, according to Eurostat, five countries saw a decrease in the number of Ukrainian citizens under temporary protection in the EU: Czechia (-7 125; -2%), France (-2 155; -3.2%), Poland (-1 895, -0.2%), Slovenia (-405; -4.6%) and Luxembourg (-10; -0.2%).

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
