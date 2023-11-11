Eurostat: Over 4 million Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU amid Russian aggression

Compared with the end of August 2023, the number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine in the European Union (EU) increased by 31,920 people (+0.8%), according to Eurostat.

As of 30 September 2023, 4 million 186.17 thousand people have left Ukraine and got temporary protection status in the EU since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Eurostat reported.

“The largest absolute increase of Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status was observed in Germany (+19,205 people; +1.6%), the Netherlands (+3,685); +2.8%), and Ireland (+2,875; +3.2%),” Eurostat pointed out.

At the end of September 2023, the largest number of Ukrainian refugees received temporary protection status in Germany (1 million 194.90 thousand people; 28.3% of the total number), Poland (958.66 thousand people; 23.1%) and the Czech Republic (357.96 thousand people; 8.8%). According to Eurostat, the combined share of these three countries is 60.2%.

On the other hand, according to Eurostat, five countries saw a decrease in the number of Ukrainian citizens under temporary protection in the EU: Czechia (-7 125; -2%), France (-2 155; -3.2%), Poland (-1 895, -0.2%), Slovenia (-405; -4.6%) and Luxembourg (-10; -0.2%).

