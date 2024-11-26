Czech Republic pledges to extend ammunition initiative for Ukraine

Ukraine will require ammunition in 2025, which is why the Czech initiative will also continue, said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, according to European Pravda.

The Czech Republic has recently launched the “Initiative-2025,” a strategic program aimed at increasing the procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This mechanism is a continuation of previous efforts, with plans to source between 1-1.5 million rounds of artillery shells by 2025. The Czech Ministry of Defense is facilitating collaboration among five domestic arms manufacturers and is acting as an intermediary to coordinate support from various European nations, including Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany.

“This year, we promised that, with sufficient international support, we would purchase and deliver half a million large-caliber rounds to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And we will fulfill the pledge. I can guarantee that we will ensure its completion by the end of the year,” the minister stated.

He added that while he could not specify how many shells have already been delivered or are pending, but added that “colleagues responsible for this initiative assure us that we will meet the objective.”

“The Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, together with the Prime ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands, has already agreed to continue this effort into 2025. It is clear that Ukraine will need ammunition next year as well, so we must proceed,” Lipavský explained.

According to him, supplies are sourced not only from military stockpiles within Europe but also significantly from beyond.

“Given that defense production in the EU has yet to scale up, we have identified and are purchasing ammunition worldwide. Some shells are refurbished to ensure they are fully operational before being sent to Ukraine. Moving forward, production must be expanded. Ukraine is already working on this, but many other countries need to do the same,” the minister said.

He also noted that for 2025, a substantial quantity of already-manufactured ammunition has been located globally and can be acquired for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, reported that over one-third of the 500,000 rounds promised to Ukraine under the Czech initiative were already sent to Kyiv. He emphasized that Ukrainian defenders primarily need 155mm-caliber ammunition.

According to Zvarych, the deliveries have had a positive impact on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, particularly in providing much-needed 155mm ammunition.

