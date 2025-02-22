Former CIA chief: Ukraine’s cutting-edge military tech reshapes modern warfare

US Army general and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency David Petraeus, at the Kyiv Security Forum, said that Ukraine continues to develop cutting-edge technologies that are literally not used anywhere else in the world—which are the future of warfare, according to Defense Express.
Petraeus noted that Ukraine’s ability to overcome Russia’s significant numerical advantage is extraordinarily impressive. While the Russians are highly proficient in electronic warfare, jamming, and air defense, Ukraine continues to advance its own technologies, which he called the future of modern warfare.
He emphasized that Ukraine’s technological progress helps limit Russia’s gains on the battlefield every day.
“How can a country without a navy sink one-third of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and force the last remaining Russian-flagged ship to leave the occupied port of Sevastopol?” he remarked.
Petraeus expressed confidence that Ukraine will continue making significant progress in drone warfare and highlighted the massive losses suffered by Russia. He also pointed out that economic sanctions against the Kremlin are starting to “bite” and should be further strengthened.
He noted that Russia is now forced to deploy 10,000 North Korean soldiers, using them essentially as cannon fodder, while also running out of tanks and other key military systems on the front lines.
According to Petraeus, Russian troops are being eliminated so quickly by Ukrainian drones and anti-tank systems that they are barely being deployed near the frontline.
He added that it has been a long time since Russian forces achieved any significant breakthrough on the battlefield, though the situation in Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast remains concerning.
Related:
- Historic first: Ukrainian sea drone launches FPV strike on Russian coastal air defenses
- Occupied Crimea no longer viable for Russian military ship repairs, says Ukrainian Navy
- Defense Express: Modified Soviet-era missile enables maritime drone’s aerial capabilities
- Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter in historic first (video)