Ukraine destroys three Russian ammo depots and six artillery systems in past 24 hours

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko says Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems operators from the 11th Brigade, named after Mykhailo Hrushevskyi of the National Guard, destroyed 11 pieces of Russian military equipment over the past 24 hours.

As of January 2025, the situation of Ukrainian front lines and Russia’s Kursk Oblast remains fluid with both Kyiv and Moscow troops engaged in intense fighting. This month, Ukraine initiated its second offensive into Kursk, building on the momentum from its earlier operations in August 2024. Meanwhile, Russia continues its multi-pronged offensives across Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts while leveraging drone and missile strikes to target Ukrainian infrastructure in the rear.

Pivnenko reports that Ukrainian soldiers also hit three Russian ammunition depots along the front line within a day.

“Over the past day, along the front line, the soldiers destroyed one tank, four pieces of armored vehicles, six artillery systems, and three ammunition depots,” Pivnenko says on social media.

Earlier, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces made advances in four locations across Donetsk Oblast on 25 January. In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders made marginal advances east and south of Slovyanka, reaching the northeastern outskirts of Andriivka.

