ISW: Russian forces advance near Donetsk’s Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka

Russian forces made advances in four locations across Donetsk Oblast on 25 January, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 25 January.
In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces advanced along Mykhaila Hrushevskoho and Pyrohova streets in the northern part of the city, as confirmed by geolocated footage, according to ISW.
Near Pokrovsk, Russian forces progressed east of Sukhyi Yar, according to geolocated footage published on 25 January.
In the Kurakhove direction, Russian forces made marginal advances east and south of Slovyanka, reaching the northeastern outskirts of Andriivka.
According to the report, elements of the Russian 40th Naval Infantry Brigade (Pacific Fleet, EMD) advanced in Velyka Novosilka, reaching Zarichna Street in the northeastern part of the settlement and seizing fields to the north and northeast, as evidenced by geolocated footage showing troops raising a flag in eastern Velyka Novosilka.
The Ukrainian OSINT project Deep State Map confirmed Russian advancements in Donetsk Oblast, naming more locations:
“The enemy occupied Vremivka, and advanced in Velyka Novosilka, Toretsk, Kotlyne, near Nadiyivka, Petropavlivka and Kotlyne. The situation near Slovianka has been clarified,” Deep State reported on 25 January.
