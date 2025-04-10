Support us on Patreon
Ukraine bombs Russia’s border checkpoint in Bryansk Oblast (video)

Ukrainian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighter jet precisely bombed the Pogar checkpoint using French-made AASM HAMMER precision munitions.
byYuri Zoria
10/04/2025
Air strike on the Pogar border checkpoint in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. April 2025. Screenshot: Soniashnyk Telegram channel, via Militarnyi
Ukraine bombs Russia’s border checkpoint in Bryansk Oblast (video)

Ukrainian combat aviation carried out a bombing strike on Russia’s Pogar checkpoint in Bryansk Oblast, according to a report by Militarnyi on 9 April 2025. Video footage shared by the Soniashnyk Telegram channel, affiliated with the Ukrainian Air Force, shows a MiG-29 fighter jet executing the precision bombing mission.

The Ukrainian Air Force continues targeting Russian military targets all across the 1000-km frontline, currently focusing on command and control targets and personnel concentration points.

According to Militarnyi, the fighter specifically targeted a building that housed Russian personnel, deploying two French-made AASM HAMMER precision-guided bombs. The footage clearly demonstrates both bombs striking their target with pinpoint accuracy, resulting in the near-total destruction of the building.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance drone monitored the operation and recorded the accuracy of the strike and its results, according to Militarnyi’s report.

The checkpoint is located near the border of Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast, not far from Belarus and west of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, from which Ukrainian troops have recently mostly withdrawn, retaining control of a small portion of the over 1,000 square kilometers initially captured last August.

Location of the targeted facility. Map: Google Maps

The Soniashnyk channel noted on 9 March that “Aviation continues to work on all fronts, MiG-29 destroys Bryansk APP (automobile checkpoint, – Ed.).” The channel added that “Besides personnel constantly moving through here and attempted infiltration by sabotage groups, delivery of numerous attack drones was observed at this location.”

Based on the video footage, analysts from the Dnipro OSINT Harbuz group confirmed that the strike targeted the Russian Pogar checkpoint in Bryansk Oblast.

The number of Russian troops eliminated in the strike remains unknown.

 

 

