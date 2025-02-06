Support us on Patreon
Russians and Ukrainians advance near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk

Russian forces push forward in Andriivka and Dachne villages south of Pokrovsk while Ukrainians advanced near Nadiivka.
byYuri Zoria
06/02/2025
isw pokrovsk ukraine news ukrainian reports
Map: ISW
Russian forces have advanced near two settlements in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast, maenwhile Ukrainians advanced near Nadiivka in the area, according to reports on 5 and 6 February.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

The Ukrainian OSINT monitoring project Deep State recorded Russian advancement in Andriivka and Dachne villages south of Pokrovsk.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces continued assaults in multiple locations in the Pokrovsk sector on 4 and 5 February, including east of Pokrovsk near Kalynove, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, and Myrolyubivka; southeast of Pokrovsk near Promin; south of Pokrovsk near Pishchane; and southwest of Pokrovsk near Kotlyne, Udachne, and Uspenivka.

Ukraine’s Khortytsia Group of Forces reported destroying seven Russian vehicles after Russian forces attempted to transfer assault groups to forward positions north of Novoyelyzavetivka.

In other sectors, the Russian forces advenced near Kupiansk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove.

Geolocated footage from 5 February showed that Ukrainian forces had advanced east of Nadiivka, while Russian forces had advanced in southern Sribne and likely seized the settlement, ISW reported.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported 20 combat engagements in the Pokrovsk direction over the past day, including near Dachne. The total number of battles along the entire front reached 80 during this period.

Deep State noted on 3 February that Russian forces were increasingly focusing on Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, where they had advanced through Ukrainian positions from Petropavlivka. Russian forces also concentrated their efforts between Ulakly and Dachne, potentially creating additional opportunities for assault operations.

