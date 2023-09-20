Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

British intel: Russia’s railway defense near Bakhmut continues to challenge further Ukrainian gains

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced near Bakhmut, capturing two significant villages. Russia’s railway line defense, however, continues to serve as a major obstacle for Ukraine, according to British intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
20/09/2023
1 minute read
Recent strategic gains by Ukraine saw them securing two villages near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. The Russian-controlled railway line, however, remains a powerful defense hindering further Ukrainian advances, according to the British Defense Ministry’s 20 September intelligence update.

The ministry tweeted:

  • Since 15 September 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have secured the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, approximately 8km to the south of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.
  • This tactical success brings Ukrainian forces closer to the T 05-13 road, one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south. However, Russia continues to hold the railway line which runs along an embankment between Klishchiivka and the T 05-13, creating a readily defendable obstacle.
  • Recent redeployments of Russian airborne forces from Bakhmut to Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine have likely weakened Russia’s defences around Bakhmut.
Andriyivka
Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine).
Map by Deep State.

