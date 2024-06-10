Eng
Ukrainian forces maintain control of the main defensive position in Chasiv Yar despite Russian advances nearby and assaults on the town’s Kanal and, Novyi neighborhoods, the military says.
Yuri Zoria
10/06/2024
2 minute read
Situation in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, as of 10 June 2024. The neighborhoods mentioned in the report are marked in red, the canal in blue. Map: Deepstatemap.
Military: Russians gain ground but fail to breach Chasiv Yar’s principal defense

Russian occupying forces are making advances near the main Ukrainian defensive line in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, but have not managed to cross it, according to spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn of Ukraine’s “Khortytsia” Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces.

The fighting in the area continues for months, with Russians utilizing frontal assaults as their primary tactics.

Voloshyn told Liga that videos have emerged purportedly showing Russian troops moving through the ruins of buildings in Chasiv Yar’s Kanal microdistrict, located east of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal which forms Ukraine’s principal line of defense in the town.

“The occupiers have not crossed the main line of defense, but they are actively advancing to the east of it in this microdistrict,” Voloshyn stated.

Russian propagandists have claimed advances of up to 500 meters in the Kanal microdistrict, with some alleging fighting has reached the Novyi district, using footage from Canal to illustrate their claims, according to Voloshyn.

The Russian forces are attempting to storm Chasiv Yar in these areas, Voloshyn said. They have also launched attacks toward Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka southwest of the town.

Situation southeast of Chasiv Yar as of 10 June 2024. Map: Deepstatemap.

In their offensive, the Russians are employing not just infantry but also mechanized elements including tanks and armored vehicles, the spokesperson noted:

“The Russian army has intensified its efforts, but without success. The enemy is actively conducting artillery strikes, air strikes, and using drones in the outskirts of Chasiv Yar.”

