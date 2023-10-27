Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Andriivka and Verbove, retaining control

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 47 skirmishes along the frontline within a day.
byIryna Voichuk
27/10/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian Gvozdyka self-propelled howitzer. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Russia tried to regain lost ground near the eastern towns of Andriivka and Verbove but was repelled, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine frontline update on 27 October.

The Russian army attempted to restore its lost positions near Andriivka in the Bakhmut direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, the update said.

The General Staff reported 47 skirmishes over the 24 hours. Overall, Russia carried out six missile strikes, eight air strikes, and 27 attacks with multiple rocket launchers.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions and continued regrouping.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian troops carried out unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk Oblast towns of Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian forces there repelled 13 enemy attacks.

Russia deploys cheap DIY drones to divert Ukraine’s air defense

Russia also made unsuccessful assault attempts near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on the Maryinka front, with 19 attacks repelled by Ukraine’s defenders.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops foiled all Russian attacks near Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian invaders tried to regain lost ground northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast but were unsuccessful, the General Staff said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defense forces continue their counteroffensive in the Melitopol direction, offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, and are inflicting losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment across the entire frontline, the update stated.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s air force conducted five strikes on enemy personnel and equipment concentrations and four more on Russia’s anti-aircraft complexes. Missile forces units hit four enemy personnel and equipment areas, eight artillery units, two ammunition depots, and 3 Russian air defense assets, according to the military.

