Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

EU envoy hopes for start of talks with Kyiv in late June: Ukraine ready

The EU ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, has said that Ukraine is ready to start negotiations on joining the EU and hopes that they will start at the end of June.
byBenjamin Looijen
27/04/2024
2 minute read
Illustrative image
Ukrainian flags outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels. Illustrative image. Photo via European Interest.
EU envoy hopes for start of talks with Kyiv in late June: Ukraine ready

As reported by European Pravda with reference to Ukrainian Radio, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, has said that Ukraine is ready to start negotiations on joining the EU and hopes that they will start at the end of June.

The ambassador emphasized that the political signal about the beginning of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova from the EU was sent back in December last year.

“Ukraine is on the right track, it is ready for negotiations,” Maternova stated.

She added that there are obviously remaining reforms that need to be continued. However, the head of the EU Delegation believes that they can be continued during the accession negotiations.

“So I can not guarantee, but I can say that I very much hope that the negotiations will begin in June,” – said Maternova.

Ukraine has done its homework

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian side and Brussels are working to ensure that the official opening of Ukraine’s EU accession talks takes place no later than the end of June – when the presidency of the Council of the EU will end Belgium’s presidency and Hungary’s six-month presidency will begin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the European Union should officially start accession talks with Ukraine this June to show Russia that Europe is not showing weakness.

Earlier this month Ukrainian PM Shmyhal said that Ukraine has done ”all the homework” necessary to start negotiations on joining the EU.

Ukraine has applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June 2022. In December 2023, EU leaders decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts