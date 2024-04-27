EU envoy hopes for start of talks with Kyiv in late June: Ukraine ready

As reported by European Pravda with reference to Ukrainian Radio, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, has said that Ukraine is ready to start negotiations on joining the EU and hopes that they will start at the end of June.

The ambassador emphasized that the political signal about the beginning of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova from the EU was sent back in December last year.

“Ukraine is on the right track, it is ready for negotiations,” Maternova stated.

She added that there are obviously remaining reforms that need to be continued. However, the head of the EU Delegation believes that they can be continued during the accession negotiations.

“So I can not guarantee, but I can say that I very much hope that the negotiations will begin in June,” – said Maternova.

Ukraine has done its homework

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian side and Brussels are working to ensure that the official opening of Ukraine’s EU accession talks takes place no later than the end of June – when the presidency of the Council of the EU will end Belgium’s presidency and Hungary’s six-month presidency will begin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the European Union should officially start accession talks with Ukraine this June to show Russia that Europe is not showing weakness.

Earlier this month Ukrainian PM Shmyhal said that Ukraine has done ”all the homework” necessary to start negotiations on joining the EU.

Ukraine has applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June 2022. In December 2023, EU leaders decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine.

