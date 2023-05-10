EU Parliament votes to fast-track Ukraine ammo bill – Politico

European parliamentarians overwhelmingly backed a move to speed up legislation to boost the manufacture of 1 million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, Politico reports.

At a May 9 vote in Strasbourg, 618 MEPs favored speeding up work on the so-called Act in Support of Ammunition Production or ASAP, aiming to support the EU defense industry in ramping up ammunition production to 1,000,000 rounds a year with a budget of €500 million. Just 59 lawmakers voted against it, with 31 abstaining.

Tags: ammunition, EU