European Council approves €1 billion ammunition support for Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

The European Council adopted a €1 billion assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to further strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities and resilience in defending its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protecting civilians from ongoing Russian military aggression.

This measure will fund the provision of 155-mm-caliber artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defense industry.

With this move, the EU has committed €2 billion to provide ammunition quickly, bringing the total EU military support to Ukraine to €5.6 billion.

The measure supports the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles from economic operators in the EU or Norway, with supply chains potentially including operators outside the EU or Norway. It also covers the delivery of ammunition and missiles assembled in the EU or Norway.

This decision is part of the Council’s three-track approach to speed up the delivery and joint procurement of artillery ammunition, with the aim of providing one million rounds to Ukraine within twelve months.

