Ukrainian ambassador says Poland is delivering its 45th military aid package to Ukraine

Since early 2022, Poland has supplied Ukraine with various types of military equipment worth over $4 billion.
byOlena Mukhina
25/07/2024
2 minute read
155mm artillery ammunition
155mm artillery ammunition. Photo: mil.in.ua
Warsaw is delivering its 45th military aid package to Kyiv, which includes a significant amount of ammunition, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland and current Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, told Ukrinform in an interview.

According to the diplomat, Poland has already delivered 44 packages to Ukraine with various types of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition since the beginning of 2022. The total value of the aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including medical supplies, has exceeded $4 billion.

“The 45th package, currently being implemented, consists, in particular, of a significant amount of ammunition for Ukraine,” emphasized Zvarych.

He added that Poland participates in almost all coalitions to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and has taken a leadership role in some initiatives, such as the tank coalition.

The diplomat also reminded that Poland has already transferred ten MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine and is “working on the possibility of further strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force with its aircraft.”

On 8 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a defense agreement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

In recent months, Ukraine has inked military pacts with 16 European countries and the US.

The UK, Norway, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, and Iceland are also among the countries willing to help Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s military aggression.

The agreements between them and Ukraine include comprehensive packages of measures, including military, economic, and political support.

Read also: 

